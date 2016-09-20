Jansen’s men bag FA Cup tie at Spennymoor Town

Chorley boss Matt Jansen’s men have been handed an away draw away at Spennymoor Town in the third qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Jansen’s men progressed to the next round after beating Dunston UTS on Saturday.

Now they face another trip to the North East to take on NPL Premier Division side Spennymoor, a division below Dunston, on October 1 to keep alive their bid for a place in the first round proper.

Before the draw Jansen was keen on a home tie, but said ultimately it did not matter who they got, with his men flying high and in fine form.

And he was pleased with his side’s second half performance at Dunston as goals from defenders Andy Teague and Scott Leather saw them through.

He said: “I was a little bit disappointed with the first half performance, but we came out and managed the game well. They battled, it was their cup final andcould have been a potential banana skin, but we were professional, approached it professionally and got what we deserved.

“Second half it could have been four, five or six. The energy from the lads and determination and team spirit is fantastic at the moment.”

Striker Sefton Gonzales had a number of chances but failed to make it onto the scoresheet, however, Jansen says the goals will flow.

He said: “Sefton worked tirelessly all afternoon. It would have capped it if he’d have managed to get a goal.

“He deserved one for his work rate and his performance. But if he plays like that, he is going to get more and more goals.”

Chorley are currently fifth in the National League North table, two points off leaders AFC Fylde.

And Jansen is confident ahead of their trip to AFC Telford on Saturday.

He said: “We have grown in confidence. If we can take the form that we have shown all through the season, then we will be looking to get all three points.”