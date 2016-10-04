Jansen keen to bounce back after FA Cup exit

Frustrated Chorley boss Matt Jansen has urged his men to bounce back at Harrogate after their lacklustre showing in their FA Cup exit.

Jansen’s men were knocked out at the third preliminary round stage 1-0 by 10-man Spennymoor Town and the ex-Blackburn Rovers striker says a number of players did not do themselves justice.

And Jansen says his men need to put it right when they return to National League North action at Victory Park for their first home clash in four games.

He said: “It was massively disappointing.

“I mentioned to the lads at the end of the game – I don’t mind losing a game if we are at it, we got beaten by Darlington 1883 away (2-0 in August) and we were fantastic that night and should have got a lot more out of that game.

“But at Spennymoor we were very poor in the first half

“Second half we were a lot better. I’m disappointed we did not put a performance in like we have done all season.

“A few players probably have not done themselves justice.

“The disappointing thing for me was the desire to get on the end of things and the anticipation of second balls.

“We were more reactive than pro-active and that disappointed me, we weren’t on our front foot.

“We created chances, we got balls into the box, we were the better side in the second half, they had 10-men but we did not make that count.

“We were a little bit lacklustre, you get results like this and you have got to bounce back.

“Nobody is more frustrated than me.

“It was a disappointing performance. We have Harrogate on Saturday, we need to be back at it.

“The second half performance was a little bit more pleasing but the first half was not good enough and we have got to bounce back.”