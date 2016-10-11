Jan-tastic win as ‘curse’ fails to clip Magpies’ wings

The manager of the month ‘curse’ did not strike at Victory Park as Chorley boss Matt Jansen toasted his accolade by watching his Magpies outclass Harrogate.

Days after Jansen was named National League North manager of the month for an unbeaten September, his men picked up a 1-0 victory thanks to Adam Blakeman’s second half penalty.

And the ex-Blackburn Rovers striker was pleased to see his side bounce back from last weekend’s disappointing FA Cup exit at Spennymoor Town.

Jansen said: “I’m so happy with the manager of the month award, it hasn’t been a jinx! Maybe it was last weekend, but it was not this.

“We were outstanding. I said at half time that was one of our best performances.

“We showed character to bounce back from the disappointment at Spennymoor.

“I wanted a reaction and they gave me a reaction. It was one of the best performances of the season to date. They were brilliant from start to finish.

“Every single one of them put a shift in against a quality side who were sitting second in the league but we made them look very amateurish we dominated the game and on another day it could have been three or four.”

And Jansen was especially pleased with Sefton Gonzales’ response from the FA Cup exit.

He said: “I gave Sefton a hard time for his game against Spennymoor and I said to him ‘all I want you to do is work hard, you are an outstanding player’. And he is, he just has to believe in himself, if he does, he can go higher and higher.

“He was outstanding against Harrogate, he worked tirelessly and he stepped up and what a reaction from last Saturday, which is so pleasing for me.”

Now fourth-placed Chorley head to rock-bottom Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday.

Jansen said: “We won’t underestimate them, they are fighting for their lives and hopefully we can put in a performance like on Saturday.”