Haughton deal just in the Nick of time for Magpies

Chorley skipper Andrew Teague believes the signing of Nick Haughton could prove to be the masterstroke of the season.

The midfielder, 22, arrived on loan at Victory Park on transfer deadline day from parent club Fleetwood Town.

Having made 46 appearances for the Cod Army in the Football League, Haughton’s signing was viewed as a real coup by the National League North club.

And he has since gone on to show just why manager Matt Jansen was so keen to bring him to the club. On Saturday, he made his debut, helping the Magpies to a 2-0 win over York City, which was the club’s first win since the opening day of the season.

And three days later, he produced a majestic performance, as Chorley ran riot at home against Darlington – winning 4-1.

As well as scoring his first goal for the club, Haugton was a constant thorn in the side of the Quakers.

Interestingly, in just two games, the Magpies have improved their league goals tally by 100%, having mustered only three goals in their opening seven league fixtures.

Teague admits Haughton’s introduction has had a massive impact on the team.

“Obviously we won the first game of the season at Kidderminster, but then after that the performances were not good enough and we let ourselves down,” Teague said.

“After our 2-0 defeat to Boston United, we decided to go back to basics.

“We managed to get two 0-0 draws against Brackley and Bradford, but then we brought in Nick Haughton and he’s changed the whole dimension of the team.

“He’s made a real impact on our play going forward.

“You can just see when he’s on the ball, the quality he has got.

“We have got people around him who can do the dirty-work for him and allow him to go and play.

“We are supposed to have him for the season, so I’m hoping there are no clauses and we get to keep him for the season.”

Chorley travel to bottom side North Ferriby United tomorrow, which is the first of three away games in a week.