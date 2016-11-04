Chorley seek some home comforts

Chorley are back at Victory Park tomorrow, hoping to get back to winning ways against Nuneaton Town.

Draws on the road at Alfreton and Curzon Ashton were preceded by a narrow home defeat to Stockport.

But the Magpies still sit handily placed in fourth, level on points with Kidderminster Harriers and still in touch with top two AFC Fylde and Darlington.

There will be a home debut for Shaun Rowley, the goalkeeper having joined on loan from Shrewsbury Town to cover the loss of Sam Ashton who will miss the remainder of the season.

Ashton suffered a cruciate ligament injury in the win over Harrogate last month.

He managed to feature in the next couple of games before the full extent of the injury became apparent.

Rowley, 20, has come through the ranks at Shrewsbury – he has had first-team experience in previous loan spells at Market Drayton and Halesowen.

His emergency loan spell initially runs until Janaury 2.

Magpies boss Matt Jansen said: “Jansen said: “Injuries are always cause for concern.

“It is hugely disappointing about Sam and we will have to dust ourselves down.”

Joining Ashton on the sidelines is centre-half Kieran Charnock.

He suffered a fractured eye socket in the 2-2 draw at Alfreton, the challenge which caused it leading to a red card for Town’s Paul Clayton.

Charnock is expected to be out of action for between six and eight weeks.

His fellow defenders Andy Teague and Stephen Jordan missed the Alfreton game with injuries but hope to be back for Nuneaton’s visit.

Said Jansen: “Hopefully we will have more of a squad to pick from come Saturday but we will have to wait and see.”

Reflecting on last week’s share of the spoils at Alfreton – a game in which Chorley led 2-0 before conceding two late goals – Jansen said: “It was a sickener in terms of how we conceded late on.

“But we were without our three best headers of the ball and they bombarded our box.

“We won’t feel sorry for ourselves. We are a quality side and are still fourth in the National League North table with 31 points.”