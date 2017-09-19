Chorley boss Jansen – we have to be at our best to progress in the FA Cup

Chorley boss Matt Jansen knows his side will have to be at their best if they are to continue their FA Cup adventure.

After winning 3-1 at Stalybridge Celtic on Saturday, securing passage to the third qualifying round of the FA Cup, the Magpies have been drawn away at North West Counties side Ashton Athletic on September 30.

And Jansen is pleased with that draw, though he has warned his men that they will still have to treat their lower league opposition the same as they would the giants of the game, after his National League North side failed to hit the heights against NPL opposition.

He said: “I don’t think we were firing on all cylinders but we have to approach each game in exactly the same way, whether we are playing top of the league in our league, or Manchester United, Barcelona or the Dog and Duck – you have to approach each game the same way.

“I don’t think we did that against Stalybridge.

“I’ve demanded every game has to be approached the same way, I want to steamroll teams and be exactly the same no matter who you are playing – you start the same way and try and dominate teams.

“If we want to do well we have to start each game on our front foot.

“But it is pleasing to get through to the next round which is brilliant for us.

“I do want to have a good cup run as it would be great for the fans and great for the lads, we are really gunned up for a good cup run and focused.”

Before that trip to Ashton Chorley host AFC Telford in the league on Saturday at Victory Park and Jansen wants his men to maintain the impressive form that has seen them win four of their last five games.

He said: “Telford next up, there are no easy games in our league, proven by the fact that everyone has beaten everyone.

“We will focus on that, have a good week, do our prep and hopefully keep our form going.”

