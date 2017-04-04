Chorley boss Jansen: Our destiny is in our own hands

Chorley boss Matt Jansen says the Magpies destiny is in their own hands as they bid to finish the season with a flourish and secure a play-off spot.

The Magpies have been in the mix all season, but last weekend slipped out of the top five for the first time since September after a 3-0 home defeat to Curzon Ashton.

Marcus Carver in action for Chorley

But Jansen’s men responded by picking up their biggest league win of the season, as they steamrolled Gainsborough Trinity 4-0 to climb back into a play-off spot.

And now Jansen says his fifth-placed side’s fate is in their own hands as they prepare for the first of five cup finals, as they head to Nuneaton on Saturday.

He said: “That response is what I asked for.

“I was disappointed with the game against Curzon when we slipped out of the play-offs

Jason Walker scores the first goal for Chorley. Photo credit: Josh Vosper

“I think it was a bit of a hangover from the Salford game where we deserved more, but we can’t turn up and just expect to win – we responded and got our biggest win of the season.”

With no margin for error now, Jansen added: “I’m hoping for five wins.

“It is in our hands, and if we fall at the final hurdle it will be disappointing.

“They have worked so hard to get into this position and we need to make sure we keep going and finish the job.

“I have never known the league like this, and the money that has been spent.

“We are punching above our weight in terms of budget, but I believe in the boys and that we can finish with a flourish.”

On Saturday, Jason Walker scored a hat-trick and Marcus Carver got on the scoresheet for the first time since February against Gainsborough.

AndJansen said: “Jason was outstanding - but they all were.

“It was nice for Marcus to get on the scoresheet as well, and it is nice for me to have a selection headache.

“Strikers judge themselves on goals but I keep saying don’t worry about that and you can never doubt his work rate.”