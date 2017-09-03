Chorley 2, York City 0

Josh Wilson was the star of the show as his two first-half goals ended the Magpies’ goal-drought stretching back over five-and-a-half hours of football.

It also brought their first three-point haul since the opening day of the season.

The Magpies were full value for the win over a York side seemingly lacking the desire to match the tireless work-rate of the home side.

New loan-signing from Fleetwood Town, Nick Haughton was a revelation in midfield, driving the team forward. He was unlucky not to extend Chorley’s lead with two well-struck low drives narrowly off-target.

The visitors’ defence looked uncertain at times in the face of the home pressure and it was a mistake in the 20th minute which resulted in Marcus Carver gaining possession 10 yards out, only to be tackled as he prepared to shoot.

The ball broke for Wilson who had the simple task of stroking it into an empty net.

The much-travelled Jon Parkin threatened an equaliser with a powerful downward header from a corner but Matt Urwin showed confident handling to hold onto the ball under pressure.

Wilson doubled the Magpies’ lead after 37 minutes with a peach of a strike. A superb crossfield ball from Adam Blakeman reached the unmarked Wilson on the far side of the box some 15 yards out and he drove a first-time shot low into the far corner.

York raised the tempo of their game after the break but could not open up an uncompromising Chorley defence and it was the Magpies who came close to a further goal.

A familiar pull-back corner routine saw Josh O’Keefe unleash a great shot from 25 yards which City keeper Jon Worsnop athletically turned over the bar.

Parkin nearly pulled a goal back but Urwin was equal to it, plunging to his left to claw the ball to safety.

Manager Matt Jansen was thrilled said: York have a strong squad with several ex-Football League players but we were much better than them.”

CHORLEY: Urwin, Challoner, Blakeman, Teague, Leather, Jordan, Haughton (Whitham,64), O’Keefe, Carver (Hughes,78), Wilson (Walker, 61), Cottrell. Unused subs. Jarvis, Kearney.

Att. 1,294.