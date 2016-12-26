AFC Fylde 0, Chorley 2

Two top class pieces of finishing by striker Jason Walker set up a magnificent away victory for Chorley over National League North leaders and derby rivals AFC Fylde.

The Magpies were roared by a 600-strong following in a Mill Farm record crowd of 3,858.

It was the Coasters’ first defeat at the new stadium and an outstanding team effort by the Magpies who never allowed Fylde to find their usual rhythm.

The Magpies weathered an early spell of Fylde pressure which culminated in Caspar Hughes striking the foot of the post following a corner.

But Chorley grew in confidence and Kieran Charnock had a header cleared off the line from the first of two corners.

Jake Cottrell’s cross Marcus Carver forced keeper Rhys Taylor to palm away a good effort at full stretch.

In a Fylde counter, Danny Rowe twisted and turned to fashion a chance only to shoot over the bar.

Chorley were soon back on the front foot and from Jason Walker’s square pass Adam Blakeman raked the goalmouth with a low cross-shot just past the far post.

Fylde lost ex-Magpie Darren Stephenson in the 32nd minute after he was injured in a strong challenge with Scott Leather.

It was no more than they deserved when the Magpies went ahead in the 44th minute.

Neat interplay down the right released Walker and he cut inside his marker to leave Taylor grasping thin air with a cracking shot from 15 yards.

Chorley went two up in the 47th minute when Walker met a well-flighted free kick with an emphatic far post finish.

At the other end a Brendan Daniels corner was headed just over by Bohan Dixon.

Chorley stood firm in the face of late Fylde pressure, Shaun Rowley safely handling a series of tricky crosses.

The Magpies had one real escape when a powerful touch line free kick crashed against the bar and Rowe’s follow up was cleared off the line.

The win moved the Magpies to within six points of the Coasters at the top of the table and sets up a mouthwatering return fixture at Victory Park on New Year’s Day.

Chorley: Rowley, Challoner, Blakeman, Sheron, Leather, Charnock, Roscoe, Whitham, Carver (Teague 90), Walker (Beesley 88), Cottrell. Subs not used: O’Keefe, Southworth, Azam

Attendance: 3858