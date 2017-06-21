Campbell Morecambe’s first summer signing as seven others sign new deals

Morecambe have announced former Notts County forward Adam Campbell as their first summer signing.

The 22-year-old, who can also play on the wing, came through the ranks at Newcastle United and played three times in a three-year spell.

Campbell, who has represented his country for the Under 16s, 17s and 19s, also gained experience out on loan at Carlisle United, Fleetwood, Gateshead and Hartlepool United before joining Notts County in 2015, making almost 100 appearances for the Magpies.

He has signed a two-year deal.

Other more familiar faces have also committed their futures to the Shrimps with Aaron Wildig, Kevin Ellison, Alex Kenyon and Andy Fleming all signing new deals and youngsters Ben Hedley, Niall Maher and Steve Yawson agreeing their first professional contracts.

The news means only the futures of Michael Rose and Paul Mullin remain up in the air with the latter being linked with a move away from the Globe Arena.

Wildig has signed a two year deal with Ellison, Kenyon and Fleming penning one-year extensions.