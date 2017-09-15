Brown expects PNE midfielder Melle to be big hit

Preston North End loanee Melle Meulensteen will be a big asset to Lancaster City according to boss Phil Brown.

The midfielder, a first-year professional, has linked up with the Giant Axe side until January to get some experience in the NPL Premier Division.

The Dutchman received quite the introduction to non-league football when he came off the bench for his debut in the 2-0 win over Shaw Lane last Saturday.

Meulensteen was on the receiving end of an elbow that saw Kieran Ludgsden pick up a straight red card.

The PNE man then played the first 75 minutes of the 2-1 defeat at Ashton United on Tuesday night.

“He brings composure to the team in possession,” said Brown, who also had Josh Earl at Giant Axe last season.

“He’s got a lot of technical qualities and excellent game management. On Saturday he worked hard and took a few knocks but got up and got on with it.

“He made his full debut on Tuesday and we knew it was going to be physicality first and football second.

“He met the intensity of the game and his passing was positive and incisive and helped us go forward.”

Brown is confident the move will benefit both clubs and the player.

“The thing about moving up from youth football is the hustle and bustle of trying to get three points is different,” he said.

“He’ll get his chance with us and then hopefully he’ll go back to Preston a better player.

“In the meantime he can help us move up the table.”

City next host Droylsden in the FA Cup second qualifying round on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in the NPL First Division North, Clitheroe host Colwyn Bay at Shawbridge, while Kendal Town travel to Glossop North End.

In the North West Counties League Premier Division, Burscough face Congleton Town.

Charnock Richard are without a game.

AFC Fylde will be aiming to end a three-match winless run tomorrow when they travel to Eastleigh in the National League. The Coasters have lost two of their last three matches, including last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Macclesfield when they conceded in stoppage time. “Things haven’t been going our way and now we need to show some character,” said boss Dave Challinor. “ We have to move on quickly ahead of a really long trip to Eastleigh. We need to start picking up points.”