Blues monitor Sanchez situation?

Chelsea are keeping an eye on Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez

Thursday’s football stories from the papers and web

Daily Mirror: Chelsea are prepared to move for Alexis Sanchez if his contract situation at Arsenal isn’t resolved.

Daily Telegraph: Arsenal will listen to offers for Mesut Ozil next summer if he doesn’t lower wage demands of £384,000 per week.

The Times: Chelsea will rival Manchester United in any attempt to sign Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk.

Daily Star: Reported Chelsea target Marcelo Brozovic has extended his deal with Inter Milan until 2021.

Daily Mail: Manchester United will listen to offers for Marouane Fellaini in January – but only on a permanent basis.

Daily Mirror: Ajax boss Peter Bosz has said Riechedly Bazoer is set to leave next month; the midfielder has caught the eye of Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal.