Blues back in for Dutch defender?

Stefan de Vrij (left) is reportedly on Chelsea's wishlist

Thursday’s football news from at home and abroad

Daily Star: Chelsea will make another offer for Lazio’s Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij in January after a bid was rejected over the summer.

The Guardian: Gareth Bale is negotiating a new deal with Real Madrid that will put him in the same wage bracket as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Daily Mirror: Alexis Sanchez wants a pay rise and buyout clause included in any new contract he signs with Arsenal.

Daily Mail: Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will be offered new deals by the Gunners but the future is less certain for Jack Wilshere, Kieran Gibbs and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Daily Mirror: Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea were among 11 English clubs with scouts at Benfica’s Champions League game against Besiktas.

ESPN: A representative for Neymar claimed Paris St Germain were willing to offer the Barcelona forward a private jet and put his name on a chain of hotels.