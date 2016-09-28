Birmingham City 2-2 PNE: Four things we learned

Reporter Adam Lord takes a look at Preston North End’s draw at St Andrew’s on Tuesday night.

1 3-5-2 is the way to go away from home

Despite the success against Wigan on Friday night there was no surprise when Simon Grayson reverted back to three central defenders at St Andrew’s as part of four changes to his side.

It is the PNE boss’ preferred system on the road and looked solid with Alex Baptiste, Tom Clarke and Bailey Wright as the central defenders.

Those three, and Paul Huntington who was introduced from the bench, were key to ensuring PNE survived something of a bombardment in the middle part of the second half.

That’s not to say that it doesn’t offer its own attacking options too, North End looking good on the break, especially in the first half as they took an advantage into the break.

Ben Pearson and Daniel Johnson took their chances in the middle of the park while Callum Robinson continues to show he can play down the middle as well as out wide.

They couldn’t press home their earlier advantage but all things considered this has to be seen as a decent point.

2 They all count!

After a goal coming off Jordan Hugill’s knees against Wigan on Friday night neither of PNE’s goals at St Andrew’s were classics either.

The first, after a goalmouth scramble as Birmingham failed to deal with a corner, ended in Baptiste’s first North End goal while the second, Johnson’s free-kick, took a handy deflection to help it beyond Birmingham stopper Adam Legzdins.

Having bemoaned their luck in the opening weeks of the season, PNE won’t care a jot.

It wasn’t as if they didn’t deserve the goals though as they hit the woodwork and created numerous other decent openings in what was an easy game on the eye.

3 Still a need to be more ruthless

While most were content with the point at St Andrew’s Grayson cut a frustrated figure post-match as his side were held after leading twice.

Both sides had chances but the PNE boss felt his side should have put Birmingham well and truly to bed.

As well as the obvious, Robinson hitting the bar and the side netting after rounding the ‘keeper, there were other openings where a better decision could have seen North End extend their advantage.

It has been an issue all this season, and even last, and something PNE need to right sooner rather than later, knowing it could be the difference between and okay season and a very good one.

4 PNE can draw games

Tuesday night’s stalemate at Birmingham was PNE’s first draw in the Championship this season.

Not a stat to get the pulse racing but having been edged out in so many games earlier on the season it was good to see Preston make sure they had something to show for their efforts at the final whistle.

Yes, Grayson’s men led twice, but for a good portion of the second half the visitors were really under the cosh but there was no sign of North End wilting as they did against Brentford, the battling qualities that served them so well against Wigan on show again.