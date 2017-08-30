Reynolds hails Mooney’s Wales call-up

Bamber Bridge boss Neil Reynolds is predicting a very bright future for Fleetwood youngster Dan Mooney (pictured).

The exciting winger – who is on loan at Brig from the Cod Army – received international recognition this week when he was called up for Wales Under-19s.

He will be part of a 20-man Welsh squad which will take on their counterparts from Iceland in two games in Rhyl on Saturday and Monday.

The call-up caps a fine start to the season for Mooney, who has been in impressive form for Brig during the opening weeks of the NPL First Division North season.

Captured ahead of the start of the campaign, Reynolds revealed the youngster, who will miss Brig’s FA Cup tie at Ashton Athletic at the weekend, has been like a breath of fresh air since his arrival.

“Dan has fitted in great,” Reynolds said. “His performances have been exceptional and the lad has just been like a breath of fresh air.

“He is so exciting to watch when he’s in full flight. He’s got great balance, left foot, right foot and more importantly he’s got a great attitude. His work-rate is not something you have to get on to him about. He’s really enjoying his football at Brig.

“It would be nice to see him go back to Fleetwood and break into their first team, although we don’t want him to go anywhere at the moment.

“It’s a big deal for him and the club to see him get called up for Wales Under-19s.

“He missed our game on Monday against Colwyn Bay because of the call-up but he still came down to support the lads.”