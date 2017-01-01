Renno demands big derby response

Bamber Bridge manager Neil Reynolds is set to ring the changes for this afternoon’s mouth-watering derby clash against Lancaster City at Giant Axe.

The Brig boss was feeling disappointed and angry on Boxing Day after watching his men produce an abject performance at home to Prescot Cables.

The men fron Irongate were walloped 5-1 at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium by the NPL First Division North strugglers and Reynolds warned he will not stand for any more performances like that.

“Boxing Day was disappointing,” said Reynolds, whose side were due to face Colne at Holt House on Thursday, only for the game to be called off due to a frozen pitch.

“I am never going to come out and lambast my players, but I put a few messages out on Twitter to apologise to the fans and everyone connected with Bamber Bridge.

“It wasn’t good enough. Whether it was down to people not looking after themselves on Christmas Day or taking Prescot for granted not getting out of the traps...I don’t know what it was.

“But I certainly told the lads I won’t be standing for it and we won’t be making a habit of it. Those lads have got the shirts on trust and the hard work they have shown, but on Boxing Day they didn’t put it in.

“If we had played Colne on Thursday night, then there would have been several changes – not just to the starting XI but the squad.

“We have a squad of 21 and there are other people who want a shirt.”

Brig probably face the toughest task in the division at the moment – facing the Dolly Blues on their home turf.

Phil Brown’s men went back to the top of the division on Thursday when they defeated Burscough 3-1 at home.

“Anybody who has played in a Bamber Bridge/Lancaster City derby over the years will know it’s a pretty feisty affair,” said Reynolds.

“They are going great at the minute. Since we beat them at our place back in August, I think they have only lost once. Phil Brown is doing a great job.

“They like to play football. There’s lot of youth in the team but make no bones about it – when my team goes up there, they will be ready and raring to go.”

Reynolds is set to head to Lancaster without the services of Adam Dodd and Stu Vasey, who are both injured.

Elsewhere in the division, Kendal Town are away to Colne, while Burscough host Prescot.

Clitheroe are away to Ramsbottom United.