Old boy’s late strike sinks Brig

Bamber Bridge started the new year with a 3-2 defeat as old boy Louis Mayers popped up with a late winner for NPL First Division North leaders Lancaster City.

Jordan Connerton opened the scoring for Lancaster in the ninth minute but Brig levelled through a Jamie Milligan penalty.

Regan Linney gave Brig a 2-1 lead just before the break as he netted a 44th minute goal.

Jacob Gregory levelled for the hosts in the 77th minute and Mayers popped up with a late winner.

Elsewhere in the division, Clitheroe’s game at Ramsbottom, and Burscough’s trip to Prescot Cables fell victim to the weather.

Kendal Town were beaten 3-2 at Colne.