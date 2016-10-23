Non-league round-up

Brig’s five-match unbeaten run came to a crashing halt as Clitheroe thrashed them 4-1 in the NPL First Division North at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

It took just five minutes for the visitors to take the lead, when the impressive Dimitri Tuanzebe dinked the ball past home keeper Steven James, but Lawrence Hunter chased the ball down and managed to clear. But from the corner, former Brig man Tom Williams tamely headed in.

Brig’s only real chance was their penalty on 12 minutes, Jamie Milligan firing it low into the bottom corner.

But Brig found themselves behind again 10 minutes later, when Williams scored his second from a free-kick.

In the 64th minute, Alex Newby picked up the ball on the halfway line and ran at the two defenders, before cutting inside and firing his shot into the bottom of the corner. The rout was completed with a penalty fired in by Newby.

Elsewhere, Ashley Jackson scored twice as Ossett Town won 2-0 at Lancaster.

Sam Bailey was Kendal’s matchwinner with both goals in a 2-1 win at Tadcaster Albion. Burscough lost 3-2 at Hyde United.

AFC Fylde maintained their four-point lead at the top of the National League North as they defeated Harrogate Town 2-1 at Mill Farm.

The visitors had taken the lead on the stroke of half-time as Tom Platt turned in a free-kick at the far post but the Coasters rallied in the second half.

Two goals in four minutes from Sam Finley and James Hardy secured a crucial three points for the Coasters to tighten their grip on the automatic promotion spot.

Southport were denied a third victory of the season by a disputed penalty and remain in 23rd position in the National League, four points from safety after a 1-1 draw at home to Sutton United.

Several early chances had gone begging before Andrai Jones opened the scoring for the Sandgrounders in the 37th minute after good approach work by Neil Ashton and Nathan Ferguson.

In the second half, The U’s gained a penalty but Magnus Norman did brilliantly to punch Nicky Bailey’s spot-kick around the post and then saved the resulting corner.

But just 55 seconds later, referee Anthony Backhouse awarded Sutton a second penalty, this time for a disputed handball, and Jamie Collins made no mistake to bring the scores level.