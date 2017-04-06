Heroic Brig secure place in cup final

Bamber Bridge are just one win away from getting their hands on the League Cup after a thrilling semi-final victory over Buxton.

Neil Reynolds men produced a heroic performance at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium to defeat the NPL Premier Division outfit on penalties after the match had ended 0-0 in normal time .

The fact that Brig played the vast majority of the encounter a man down speaks volumes for their character and fighting qualities.

Former PNE youth star Josh Heaton was shown a red card for a professional foul midway through the first half.

However the 10 men refused to lie down and in the end deservedly went through to the final where they willplay another Premier Division side in the shape of Grantham Town, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 19.

Brig began the match in asendency but they were rocked when Heaton was handed his marching orders.

A match at times threatened to boil over, with players from both sides entering the referee’s notebook.

Luke Hinsley hit the bar for the visitors, while Jamie Milligan and Regan Linney both went close to winning the game for Brig deep in the second half.

The last-four clash eventually went to the shoot-out .

The first four penalties all found the target, but it turned Brig way when Sam Brooks hit the crossbarand Michael Potts converted.

Home goalkeeper Lloyd Rigby then saved Joe Maguire’s kick and it was left to Regan Linney to send Brig into the final by scoring the fourth.

On Saturday, Reynolds’ men are back in league action away to Brighouse Town.