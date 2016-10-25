Crowe snaps up striker and eyes up a full-back

Bamber Bridge boss Neil Crowe has swooped for target-man Matt Harris and is on the verge of snapping up a full-back on-loan from a football league club.

Crowe says six-foot-three former Hyde forward Harris will add some strength and height to his forward line as they prepare to travel to Radcliffe Borough tonight and host Trafford on Saturday.

And Brig may have lost on-loan full-back Macauley Wilson who returned to parent club Blackpool after Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Clitheroe but Crowe is looking to act swiftly and secure a replacement.

Crowe said: “We have missed a target man and we are hoping Matt Harris can do that job for us.

“Stuart Vasey has done a great job but we also need a big strong target man to give us a different dimension up front if we need to change our style of play he can be a different outlet. Matt has been down South for a bit but he has played for Hyde and Southport.

“We are also looking at bringing in a full-back quickly to replace Macauley.”

Brig, slipped to third in the NPL First Division North and will also be without Adam Dodd at Borough after he picked up yet another yellow card to earn himself a ban against Clitheroe.

Crowe said: “Radcliffe Borough is never an easy place to go.

“There are no easy games in this league any more.

“We played Trafford the other Saturday but they will be smarting from that.

“Maybe the game against us gave them a kick up the backside and they will be wanting to get a result.

“If someone had said at the start of the season that towards the end of October we’d be third in the league I’d have taken that.

“The league is the most open it has been for a few years. There is nobody running away with it like Salford or Darlington so it is anybody’s league and anyone can get a result against anyone.”