Crowe’s men third in the table ahead of FA Trophy game at Ossett Town

Brig are third in the table after picking up five wins and only two defeats from their opening 10 league games.

Although there have been a couple of set-backs, including defeats to Ossett Albion and Charnock Richard in the FA Cup and the LFA Challenge Trophy respectively, Crowe inisted his men have plenty of thing to be positive about

He said: “If someone had said after 10 games, you’re going to be third in the league with 18 points from 10 games, I’d have taken it.

“As long as we keep in touch with the top half of the table and see where we are come March, that’s when it matters.”

The Brig felt his side dominated against Tadcaster Albion at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Saturday and was frustrated to see his side only come away with a point in a 0-0 draw. He said: “I thought the lads played really well, some really good football.

“We dominated the game. We did have a few chances to score and that’s the difference.

“Our keeper’s not had one save to make in the whole game. It’s not a bad point, but I did want to win the game at home.”

Crowe concedes his team are not making the most of the chances they create and are paying for the price for not having a recognised goalscorer in their ranks,

“We are looking to see if we can bring a goalscorer in, but they are not easy to find,” said Crowe. “Everybody wants to find one of them.”

Brig are set to give talisman Ally Waddecar a fitness test ahead of this weekend’s FA Trophy preliminary round game away at Ossett Town. The winger has not featured for the club since suffering a knee injury against Lancaster City in August.