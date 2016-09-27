Brig winger Ally is back on the road to recovery

Bamber Bridge boss Neil Crowe says wing wizard Alistair Waddecar is on the road to recovery.

Waddecar was named on the bench for Brig’s 2-2 draw at Hyde on Saturday but was an unused substitute, and Crowe says he will not rush his return from the knee injury he sustained in last month’s derby win over Lancaster City.

He said: “Alistair Waddecar is on the road to recovery but we will not rush him.

“He is doing straight line running.

“But he is still feeling some pain when he turns or kicks the ball.

“He was out for 13 weeks last year and he thought he’d done the same, but he hasn’t, it is not as serious and we are hoping to have him back soon, but we will not rush him.”

Matt Lawlor and Chris Marlow are expected to be back in action for Brig’s LFA Trophy clash with North West Counties League newcomers Charnock Richard at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium tonight and then host Tadcaster Albion in the NPL First Division North.

And Crowe is hoping for a good cup run.

He said: “Charnock Richard have started the season really well. I think they should have gone up years ago.

“They have got a good set-up. They have been walking the West Lancashire League for years.

“We played them in pre-season and I said to Andy Westwell (Charnock manager) that they will do well.

“Westwell has been there for ages, I played against Charnock when he was in charge for Fulwood Ammeters around 15 years ago.

“He’s doing a good job and it will be a hard game, I like the Trophy, the prize at the end of it is to play at the Macron (Bolton Wanderers’ stadium) which is a good incentive and they are all derby games. We’d like to do well in the competition.

“I will be changing it from Saturday, I won’t be resting players but I will be rotating it a little bit to get some of the squad a game.”