Brig pay the penalty at Rammy

Neil Reynolds (photo: Stefan Willoghby)

Neil Reynolds’ Bamber Bridge side went down to the only goal of the game in their NPL First Division North clash at Ramsbottom United.

The winner arrived from the penalty spot 14 minutes from time, Adam Kay getting on the scoresheet to send Brig home empty-handed.

Elsewhere in the same division, table-topping Lancaster City were winners again, 3-1 at Scarborough Athletic.

Phil Brown’s side were three up at half-time as Ryan Winder (10), Louis Mayers (29) and Jordan Connerton (37) found the net.

After the break, Adam  Bolder pulled one back for Scarborough from the  penalty spot.

But the Dolly Blues held on to extend their lead at the top to six points as nearest  challengers Trafford were held to a draw and Ossett Town beaten, both at home.

Burscough beat visitors Brighouse 2-1, Callum  Mahoney (6) and Elliott Nevitt (90) on the mark either side of a Thomas Dugdale strike.

Both Clitheroe’s game at  Farsley Celtic, and Kendal  Town’s home clash with Hyde United, fell victim to the weather.