Brig boss warns fans not to expect too much too soon from returning Waddecar

Bamber Bridge talisman Alistair Waddecar made a sensational return to first-team action on Saturday.

The winger came on as a second half substitute in the 3-1 away win over Burscough in the NPL First Division North.

The game was Waddecar’s first appearance in a Brig shirt since limping off against Lancaster City at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium in August.

It appeared that the former Preston North End schoolboy would not play again this season after tearing the cartilage in his knee. However, after further examination, the injury has healed and his specialist gave him the green light to resume training.

Manager Neil Reynolds admitted it was a massive boost for the club to see Waddecar’s name back on the teamsheet, but urged the club’s fans not to expect too much too soon from him.

“We thought that Ally would be out for the season,” Reynolds said. “We feared the worst, but he got the all-clear from the surgeon; he said that Ally needed to go and play again.

“He played for the reserves last week and then came off the bench on Saturday and did very well.

“He’s been out for five months so it’s going to take time, but we will see how he does in training and he could come in for his first start soon.”

On Saturday, Brig will face Glossop North End at Irongate before hosting Kendal Town the following Tuesday. One player who will not be featuring his loan star Ramirez Haworth, who has returned to parent club Blackburn Rover.

“Ramirez has played his lad game for us,” said Reynolds. “His three-month loan has ended.

“He’s been amazing for us and is a great young lad. He is polite, well mannered and wants to learn. I’m hoping he will get another year at Blackburn, but if he doesn’t I will be looking to get him back here.”

On the injury front, Matt Lawlor is still sidelined, but Chris McDonagh should come back into the reckoning.