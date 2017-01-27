Brig boss Renno has a selection dilemma

Bamber Bridge boss Neil Reynolds has a selection headache this weekend when his team travel to face Burscough at Victoria Park.

With injury and illness affecting the squad last week coupled with the departure of striker Ben Wharton, Reynolds was forced into making several changes for the home clash against Radcliffe Borough.

In came new signings Jordan Southworth, Sam Staunton-Turner and Aaron Fleming while Stu Vasey and Ryan Riley were also handed starts.

At the back Phil Doughty was selected instead of captain Matt Lawlor, who has been struggling with niggly knee injury.

Down to the bare bones with goalkeeper coach Stuart Barton and assistant manager Simon Wiles on the bench, Brig did not let it bother them as they produced a terrific performance to win 2-0 – their first win in the NPL First Division North this year – with the goals coming from Southworth and Fleming.

“Was it a patched-up squad? It was and it wasn’t,” said Reynolds.

“I left a few people out of the squad through injury – who weren’t fully fit.

“But if you look at the squad, it’s got depth. There’s 23 all fighting for a spot in the squad.

“We had three players all making their debuts.

“It was great to come away with a positive result.

Regan Linney – who has been impressive since Reynolds took over but was ill last weekend – is likely to come back into the reckoning for this weekend after recovering from a stomach bug and Chris Marlow is expected to be back.

Lawlor – who Reynolds described as the best centre half in the league – is likely to be given an extended rest.