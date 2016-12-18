Brig back on track

Bamber Bridge 2 Hyde United 1

A resilient second-half performance from Bamber Bridge ensured they took their first NPL First Division North three points since mid-November in a hard-fought win over Hyde United,

In what was Neil Reynolds’ third match in charge of Brig, he will have been pleased with his side, particularly in their second-half performance.

Sloppy passing and poor control at times was the story of the first half for Brig.

In the 35th minute, trickery from Ramirez Howarth on the left gave him space to feed a cross into Ben Wharton, only for the striker to miss the ball completely.

Hyde took the lead on the stroke of half-time after Pete Boyle’s half-volley was saved by Steven James in the Brig goal but the rebound was fired into an empty net by Janni Lipka.

In the 67th minute, Brig equalised through Christian N’Guessan’s header, although he probably knew very little about it.

Debutant Ryan Riley’s corner was met by Matt Lawlor, whose shot was cleared off the line, only for the ball to hit N’Guessan in the face and roll into the net.

And six minutes later, Brig got the winner through Regan Linney.