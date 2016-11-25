Brig are ready for Trafford trilogy

BAMBER Bridge will come up against familiar foes this weekend when they welcome Trafford to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium in a rearranged league fixture.

Brig were originally scheduled to play Farsley Celtic, but that game has been postponed to a later date due to the Yorkshiremen’s interest in the FA Trophy.

Tomorrow’s match sees the two teams clash for the third time in six weeks. It was in the middle of last month that Neil Crowe’s men enjoyed a convincing 3-0 away victory over the men from Shawe View.

However, The North got their revenge just two weeks later when they dumped Brig out of the FA Trophy at the first hurdle thanks to a 2-0 win at Irongate.

In fact, since losing to Brig, Trafford have not lost in the league and their only defeat over the last six weeks came against Mickleover Sports in the second qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

They have also found the back of the net with startling regularity – smashing six past Ossett Albion last Saturday and five in their previous game against Droylsden in the Integro League Cup.

Managed by former Chorley midfielder Tom Baker, Trafford have moved up to ninth in the NPL First Division North – just a point behind Brig, who are in seventh.

“Trafford beat us in the FA Trophy, but we were very poor in that game,” said Crowe. “The lads know that and it was a bit disappointing to go out of the Trophy.

“It’s going to be a very tough game because you have got two evenly matched sides.

“Tom Baker has got some very good footballers in his squad and they always try to play the right way.

“They have done really well since we beat them at their place.

“They have scored a lot of goals. They scored six on Saturday and I think they’ve scored six a couple times this season.”

With Brig’s home game against Glossop North End last weekend falling foul of the weather, skipper Matt Lawlor still has two games of his three-match suspension for his red card against Ossett Town left to serve.

The enforced break has though helped Adam Dodd, who has been playing through the pain barrier. Long-term casualty Ally Waddecar was due to undergo a scan on his injured knee this week.