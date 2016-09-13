Bloods win sees Brig take over at top of table

Bamber Bridge moved top of the NPL First Division North table after a 1-0 win at Droylsden.

Adam Dodd scored the only goal of the game in the 51st minute and Crowe said it was a deserved win. He said: “It was a good win.

“In the first half I thought we played them off the park and we should have gone in at the break either two or three up.

“But we didn’t, it was 0-0.

“In the second half we started well and Adam Dodd scored. It was a good finish.

“They put us under a bit of pressure and our goalkeeper (Marcus Burgess) from a penalty, although I did not think it should have been a penalty.

“The referee said Matt Lawlor tripped their striker but Matt says he did not touch him. It worked out alright in the end.

“It is very early days but it is nice to be up there but there is still a lot of hard work to be done.

And Crowe praised Dodd for finally getting his goal.

He said: “He has been playing in a new number 10 role and all he has been missing is a goal. I’m really pleased with him he has been doing well.”

Brig host Colwyn Bay at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium this Saturday and Crowe says his men are full of confidence.

He said: “When you look at the squad on paper it is very good and strong and we are expecting a tough game. We are playing well and playing with confidence we have got some great footballers and we are playing some good football and that is even without Glenn Steel (holiday) and Ali Waddecar (knee injury) in the 16.”