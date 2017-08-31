Tributes to league stalwart Jim

Jim Bryson, the long-serving former referees’ secretary of the Lancashire Sunday League, has passed away after a battle with illness.

Bryson served the league for 40 years in a variety of capacities and only stood down as referees’ secretary due to ill health two years ago.

League chairman Eamonn McNamara said: “Jim served the league in a variety of positions such as promotions secretary, fixtures secretary and over 15 years as referees’ and fixtures secretary.

“We went season after season where every single game had an official referee and that is down to Jim Bryson.”

He leaves a wife and two daughters.