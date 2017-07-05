Preston pay penalty in final of ‘Ashy’ Shield

The inaugural Dave ‘Ashy’ Aspden Memorial Shield football competition took place last week at the home of Cadley Juniors FC, in Fulwood.

Preston Schools’ Football Association’s Under-12s city team were the hosts of the tournament and they competed against their counterparts from Blackpool, Wirral and York.

The eventual winners were boys from the white rose county, who defeated Preston after a penalty shootout in the final.

The competition was held in memory of Dave ‘Ashy’ Aspden, who passed away earlier this year.

He was a stalwart of local football during the 1970s and 1980s – managing many amateur clubs as well as being an adiministrator.

A nostalgia evening organised by Wilf Riley was held in March, which raised money for charity with proceeds split between the schools’ FA and Vine House Cancer Care, in Cromwell Road, Preston.

The setting up of the competition as a lasting tribute to Aspden was the brainchild of his brother Michael along with close friends Jim and Mick Glancy, Eric Singleton, John McNaboe, Gaz Clarkson, Arthur Monk, Joe Dixon, and John Kerrigan, who formed a committee.

“A big thank you goes to the committee, players and supporters of Cadley, who are incidentally celebrating their 30th year, since being founded in 1987,” said Riley.

“They provided a playing surface of the highest order, for the players to show off their skills.

“Their welcome and hospitality will be long remembered by all those, who attended, competed, coached and supported on the day.”

Riley also thanked the three referees – Ewan Atkinson, Alex Seddon and Danny Flynn, who ensured the games were played in the true spirit and sporting manner beloved of the beautiful game.

This year’s nostalgia night was sponsored by Trade Windows and the committee is looking for sponsors for next year’s. If you are able to help then please call Riley on 336257, Jim Glancy 760977 or Mick Glancy on 07885 622 077.