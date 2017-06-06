Moorland School at the double

Moorland School’s next generation of football talent has crowned another memorable season with a national and regional double.

The Clitheroe School is celebrating after lifting the Lancashire Schools’ Under-13s County Cup to add to their Independent Schools’ Football Association title.

“It is a remarkable achievement for a school of fewer than 200 pupils, and all season the boys have been a real credit to Moorland School and the town of Clitheroe,” said Moorland’s football academy coach Charlie Jackson.

“We have a great bunch of kids at Moorland. The one thing we teach them is always to be humble, never take anything for granted and play with a smile on your face.”

Moorland has forged a powerful reputation for nurturing young talent, and this season’s achievement equals their success three years ago when they won the ISFA and Lancashire titles.

“We have won five trophies in three years, and to win a national title, and a competition that saw hundreds of teams enter from all over the country is a superb effort,” added Jackson.

Moorland’s most recent success saw them defeat Broughton High School from Preston 7-0 in the County Cup final at the Anchor Ground in Darwen.

On the road to the final, Moorland netted 53 goals – including a 21-1 third-round victory – as they dominated the competition from start to finish. Harry Leonard led the charge in the final, netting a hat-trick, with Lewis Jones scoring twice, and Adam Wharton and Ben Kershaw also on target.

Moorland’s Independent Schools’ victory against Whitgift School from Surrey proved a far sterner challenge, however, as a close encounter at Burton Albion, was forced into extra time.

But Jay Haddow struck the winner for Moorland.