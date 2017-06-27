A second open-age team for Chorley Ladies

Chorley Ladies FC are celebrating after being awarded a £1,500.00 ‘Grow the Game’ grant, something that has attracted praise from England boss Gareth Southgate.

The grant, which will provide a boost to grassroots football in Lancashire, has paved the way for the club to fund a second open-age ladies’ team.

The new Chorley Ladies development team will compete in the Lancashire County Second Division for the 2017/18 season.

The funding will be used to set up the team, help fund prospective new coaches and build a structure for a sustainable pathway for girls in the area.

England men’s senior manager and Football Foundation ambassador, Southgate, said: “I am so pleased that Chorley Ladies has secured this Grow the Game grant.

“The club has worked very hard with Lancashire FA and the Football Foundation to get more local people playing football so that they can enjoy the many physical and mental benefits that come with playing regular sport.

“Grow the Game is mainly funded by The FA and delivered by the Football Foundation.

“This is money that is flowing from the very top of the game down to the lowest levels, to help clubs at the grassroots to bear the cost of starting up a new team, whether it be for a new kit, pitch hire or sending volunteers on FA accredited coaching courses.”

Grow the Game is a £2.5m programme funded by the FA and the Football Foundation.

Chorley Ladies secretary James Dawson said: “The Football Foundation’s Grow the Game Grant has allowed our club to create a second open-age ladies team.

“This is something we have wanted to do as a club for several years but financially we haven’t been able to.

“The grant will help the growth of our club and hopefully provide a seamless pathway for girls to open age football”

Chorley Ladies development team are looking for players – for more information contact:

Chorley Ladies FC at chorleyladiesfc@hotmail.com or visit the club website at www.chorleyladiesfc.co.uk.