New Fylde striker set for Trophy debut

Dave Challinor could be forgiven for basking in the glory of his side’s stunning victory over Boston United last weekend.

The Coasters went goal crazy at Mill Farm on Saturday – scoring an amazing nine goals as they put the visitors to the sword.

While describing the 9-2 victory – which enabled Fylde to maintain their four-point lead at the top of the National League North – as one of his best days in the job, Challinor could certainly not be accused of resting on his laurels.

Indeed his response to the club’s record-breaking scoreline – which included a four-goal salvo from ace marksman Danny Rowe – was to go out and sign another striker!

Former Chorley ace Darren Stephenson joined the club on loan from National League outfit Tranmere Rovers until January.

Challinor revealed the result of Saturday’s game had no bearing whatsoever on his pursuit of the 23-year-old, who could make his debut away at Gloucester City in the FA Trophy tomorrow .

“Signing Darren has been in the offing for a couple of weeks to be honest,” said Challinor. “After scoring nine goals on Saturday, people might think we don’t need another striker, but it’s a deal that could have happened for the last couple of weeks.

“Tranmere had a few injuries and suspensions which held it up.”

Challinor is really excited about the prospect of working with Stephenson, who joined Tranmere in the summer after four goal-laden years at Victory Park.

“Darren is something different to what we have got already,” Challinor revealed.

“He is here until January 7 for the FC United game and then we will look at where we are after that.

“He has not played as much as he would have liked at Tranmere, but they spent big money on him in the summer.

“There has been a change of manager there but I know Micky Mellon (current Tranmere manager) likes the look of him and he’s still only young.”

Challinor will weigh up the pros and cons of making changes for tomorrow’s trip to Gloucester, although he insisted the Trophy is high up on his list of priorities.

“I think if you ask any team in our division, they will say the Trophy is their best chance of getting to Wembley,” he said.

“You are relying on the look of the draw, but I don’t think there is much difference between teams in the National League North and the National League this year.

“Gloucester away is probably not a great one from a travelling fan’s point of view, but it’s a Football League-standard ground with a decent pitch and one we are looking forward to.”

Challinor revealed midfielder Caspar Hughes is his only injury doubt.