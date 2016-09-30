Fylde at full strength

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor admits he is relishing the prospect of having a full complement of players to select from for the first time this season.

The Coasters have been without summer signings Brendon Daniels and Rhys Taylor for almost six weeks through injury, whilst Sam Finley has missed the last three games through suspension.

However, all three could be available to Challinor come the next National League North game at Kidderminster Harriers a week tomorrow. He said: “We want everybody fit to make the squad as competitive as possible. Everybody knows where they stand and we will need every single one of them.

“That has turned out to be the case so far and will continue to be so. It gives us options and it gives us different ways of playing.

“To be able to pick from a from a full squad is a massive boost for us, especially going into such an important game next weekend. To get the best out of players is to give them competition and have them under pressure to perform.

“Do I want players to be unhappy that they aren’t playing? Absolutely, but at the same time we want them to act in the right way and to be professional if they aren’t in the team.”

Meanwhile, in the National League, second-bottom Southport could leapfrog over Bromley with victory at home tomorrow. The London-based outfit are just one place above the relegation zone.