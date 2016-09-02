Coasters missing Matty

AFC Fylde striker Matty Blinkhorn starts a three-match suspension on Saturday and misses the home clash with Gloucester City in the National League North.

Blinkhorn, who was sent off soon after coming on as a substitute in the 3-2 win over Halifax Town six days ago, is also ruled out of Tuesday’s home clash against Curzon Ashton and next weekend’s visit to FC United.

The Coasters go into the match top of the table, but on the same number of points as the second and third-placed sides Salford City and Harrogate Town.

The run to the head of the standings has coincided with a huge rise in attendances at their new Mill Farm stadium.

Crowds have gone up a staggering 332 per cent compared to the same early stage last season.

Manager Dave Challinor said: “To have an average of 1,700 for the first three matches of the season is tremendous and it is fantastic for the club.

“The atmosphere at the ground so far this season has been amazing and we hope that it will continue and we can keep on playing the type of football that attracts good crowds.”

The Coasters will still be without injured goalkeeper Rhys Taylor tomorrow, as well as Brendon Daniels.