Coasters duo notch famous double

The awards season has arrived early at AFC Fylde - and the worthy recipients are manager Dave Challinor and red-hot striker Danny Rowe

Rowe’s 10-goal tally has earned him the Vanarama player of the month prize, while Challinor has been named top manager for August.

It didn’t come as too much of a surprise to the winning duo, given how well the Coasters have begun the campaign.

Going into this afternoon’s home clash with Gloucester City, AFC Fylde lead the National League North standings.

The Coasters are unbeaten in seven games - they have won five and dawn two, scoring 23 goals in the process, nearly half of them from Rowe.

The duo picked up the same awards early last season after a sensational September and were delighted to have the team’s achievements acknowledged 12 months on.

Challinor said: “As far as I’m concerned, this kind of award is recognition for the club and the whole team.

“The rules will dictate that we have to do a photo with ‘Rowey’ holding his trophy and myself with mine, but ultimately it has been a massive team effort.

“I have spoken to the lads and explained that they are awards for everybody.

“This is just desserts for all the hard work, not just over the last month, but since we came back in for pre-season.

“Hopefully these awards are first of many because if we want to achieve anything this season then we have to be consistent on a monthly basis.

“Obviously ‘Rowey’ is going to take a lot of the plaudits because of the goals he has scored, which is thoroughly deserved, but every one of them deserves praise for the start we have made.”

Rowe, who has already bagged two hat-ticks this season, added: “You can’t win these awards without your team-mates so firstly I would like to thank each and every one of them.

“We have had a great first month of the season and it’s always nice to have that acknowledged in the wider football community.”