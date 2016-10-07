Coasters boss is confident

AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor knows that his side are there to be shot at the head of the National League North standings – but is backing his men to thrive and kick on.

The Coasters face what is on paper their sternest test to date when they travel to Aggborough to take on fourth-placed Kidderminster Harriers, who are unbeaten in their last five matches, including an FA Cup win over Lancaster City on Saturday.

The Coasters’ boss said: “We have seen Kidderminster a few times and we expect them to be challenging for promotion come the end of the season.

“Their ground is of Football League standard and they play a similar kind of football to the type we like to play, so it is a question of who will be most effective on the day.”

Challinor says that being on top of the pile does not bring any added pressure.

The Coasters are the only side in the league who have yet to be beaten, much to Challinor’s satisfaction.

He said: “There is a third of the season gone and we are in a position where we want to be and we would not want to change anything.

“What we want to do now is continue to thrive and do all we can to try and extend our lead at the top of the table.

“We are there to be shot at, but it is up to us to extend the lead that we have over the chasing pack.”

Challinor reports no fresh injury problems in the build-up to tomorrow’s top-of-the-table encounter.