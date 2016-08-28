Accrington Stanley 2-3 Morecambe

Two goals from Cole Stockton saw Morecambe claim a first ever Football League win at the Crown Ground and keep their place at the top of League 2.

The Shrimps had to do things the hard way as they came back from two goals down after the game was turned on its head when former Morecambe skipper Mark Hughes was sent off for a foul on Stockton in the first half.

The Shrimps started well with striker Stockton heading straight at Elliot Parish before Shay McCartan slalomed through the visiting defence but could only drive his shot narrowly wide.

Soon it was Stanley posing more of the threat, with Billy Kee’s slightly mis-hit shot pushed away by Barry Roche before a Seamus Conneely shot came back to the Stanley striker who could only find the side netting.

After 17 goals last season Kee was yet to get off the mark in the new campaign but wasn’t to be denied a third time in the 26th minute.

He turned his man superbly just outside the box and pulled the trigger, the shot looking to take a deflection to take it past Roche and make it 1-0.

Morecambe's fans finally had a day to remember at the Crown Ground.

John O’Sullivan was only prevented from adding a second by Roche’s superb near-post save moments later but soon they did have the two-goal cushion.

This time Kee may have know less about it; O’Sullivan’s cross seemed to hit the front man and divert into the left corner of the net.

Stanley’s joy lasted just a minute as they were reduced to ten men.

Stockton looked to turn Hughes a few yards outside the box, the defender stopped his progress and referee Michael Jones showed a straight red card.

In three minutes of added time the Shrimps pulled one back when Stockton rose highest to flick a Michael Rose cross beyond Parish and make it 2-1.

It would get better for the Shrimps as they levelled two minutes into the second half. A cross from the right ricocheted to Kevin Ellison, who drilled a right foot shot home to make it 2-2.

Morecambe then should have been in front but for the prowess of Matty Pearson.

A poor back pass let the Shrimps in and the ball was squared for Stockton to shoot. He beat Parish but Pearson flung himself at the ball to block.

It was a temporary reprieve, with Stockton then cutting in from the left and firing right-footed past Parish to turn things around and make it 3-2 to the visitors.

Stanley’s attempts to level brought a shot wide from Sean McConville but Morecambe kept threatening with Ellison hammering over the top before Parish saved from Tom Barkhuizen.

The 10 men pressurised late on with an Omar Beckles header beating Roche but sliding wide and a late melee unable to register a leveller as Morecambe held on for a fourth league win in five games.

Stanley: Parish, Donacien, Beckles, Hughes, Pearson, O’Sullivan, Conneely, Hewitt (Boco 65), McConville, McCartan (Lacey 82), Kee. Subs not used: Davies, Jones, Hery, Chapman, Wall.

Morecambe: Roche, Wakefield, Edwards, Whitmore, Conlan, Fleming (Kenyon 75), Rose, Barkhuizen, Dunn (Molyneux 75), Stockton (Turner 81), Ellison. Subs not used: Nizic, McGowan, Mullin, Hedley.

Attendance: 1,763.

Referee: M Jones