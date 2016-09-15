Endurance cyclists sweep through Lancashire on way to John O’Groats

ONE of the UK’s largest organised endurance bike rides has passed through Lancashire on the way to John O’Groats.

Hundreds of cyclists – including Evening Post news editor Karl Holbrook – passed through Bradley Wiggins’ hometown of Eccleston before crossing through Leyland, Penwortham and skirting Preston.

Deloitte Ride Across Britain come through Lancashire More than 700 cyclists are riding 969 miles across the country. They will arrive in John OGroats on Sunday, September 18 Photos: Threshold Sports

They then travelled onthrough Caton and finished the day in Cumbria in the Deloitte Ride Across Britain.

Keen cyclist Karl, 35, said: “There are tough days, but this was on another level.

“Knee pain and a serious bout of lethargy hindered my progress, along with a couple of flat tyres for one of the riders I was tagging along with.

“But after what felt like an eternity, we inched our way into Cumbria to face the mighty Shap Fell. Eight miles of constant climbing.

Deloitte Ride Across Britain come through Lancashire More than 700 cyclists are riding 969 miles across the country. They will arrive in John OGroats on Sunday, September 18 Photos: Threshold Sports

“Strangely, having a big hill to concentrate on forced me out of my slumber and I flew through the final 30 miles.”

See Karl’s blog here