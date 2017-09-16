Dean Kiely appointed as Preston's new goalkeeping coach

Dean Kiely has been appointed as Preston North End's new goalkeeping coach.

The former Republic of Ireland international replaces Alan Kelly, who left the club last month, having worked with PNE boss Alex Neil at Norwich.

The 46-year-old was also previously a coach at West Brom and played for York, Bury, Charlton and the Baggies amongst others.

Kiely linked up with the squad ahead of Saturday's game against Birmingham City, warming up Chris Maxwell and Mat Hudson ahead of the match.

"We are delighted that Dean has agreed to join us," Neil said.

"We went through a thorough recruitment process with a number of excellent applicants, but after the interviews Dean stood as the outstanding candidate.

"It is important to say that in the past few weeks Jack Cudworth has stood in and done an excellent job and Jack will return to the academy and remain as an important member of the coaching staff."