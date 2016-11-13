Dave is Ryding high

Dave Ryding recorded the best World Cup performance by a British alpine skier in 15 years after placing joint sixth in the opening slalom event of the season in Levi, Finland.

The Chorley 29-year-old was placed fourth after his first of two runs and held on to record the first top-10 finish since Scotland’s Alain Baxter in 2001.

Ryding said:“I am delighted. I am sure no-one expected a Brit in the top six.

“I have been skiing well and performing in training but this was better than I would have expected.

“I really had to focus before the second run and give it everything to stay up the rankings. I was aiming to get a sold top 15 so sixth is amazing.”

Austrian world No.1 Marcel Hirscher extended his advantage from the first run to claim victory ahead of compatriot Michael Matt.