Windsor Park set to welcome Gayan

Sri Lankan all rounder Gayan Maneeshan has been named as Chorley Cricket Club’s professional for next season.

The Windsor Park side have confirmed they have snapped up the 25-year-old, who is a free-flowing left-handed batsman with seven first-class centuries to his name, who also bowls offspin.

“We are delighted to have captured Gayan,” said club treasurer and first-team player Jim Lee.

“He is a proven, quality player who we believe will be a fantastic addition to our ranks and will also help to develop the young talent which the club already has a great reputation for bringing through.”

And the player himself has indicated he is excited about the prospect of coming to Chorley and cannot wait for the 2017 Northern Premier League season.

Maneeshan is captain of the well-respected Sri Lankan Ports Authority Club in his home country and has close to 3,000 first- class runs to his name.

As well as being an accomplished all rounder, he can also keep wicket if needed and has indicated that he is very keen to be involved in Chorley’s coaching set-up.

The deal has been arranged by Lee and fellow committee members and players Alex Howarth and Oliver Smith, who went ahead after consultations with the rest of the playing squad.

Maneeshan will require a work visa but it is not envisaged that the application will be a problem.

“We are really pleased to tie things up so quickly and we are certain Gayan will be a major asset to the club,” said Smith.

“We’ve had problems in recent years with overseas players returning home early but we’ve been assured by Gayan that he will be here for the whole summer, so we are looking forward to his arrival with great anticipation.”