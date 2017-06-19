Weekend cricket round-up

Michael Walling accomplished a career first on Saturday as he took a brilliant hat-trick in Garstang’s comprehensive 83-run Palace Shield win over Rufford.

He bowled Liam Nickson for one before trapping Tom Taylor and Paul Phythian in front in successive bowls.

Those three wickets accelerated Garstang to victory as the visitors were dismissed for just 91 from 31.5 overs.

Earlier, Garstang had South Africa youngster Coen Osthuysen to thank for helping them post a competitive total of 174-6.

The overseas star scored 62 and was given some handy support by Ian Walling, who struck an unbeaten 36. Danny Hodge took 4-45 for Rufford.

The victory kept the Riversiders at the top of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division – a point ahead of Longridge, who were 29-run victors over Croston at Chipping Road.

After batting first, Longridge piled on the runs with Joshua Mullin (39), Luke Platt (42), Daniel Wilkinson junior (44) and Tom Howarth (32) in the runs as the home side closed on 212-4.

In reply, Croston made a valiant attempt to overhaul Longridge’s total with skipper Lee Childs hitting a fine half-century.

In the end they were dismissed for 184 inside the 44th over with Matt Greenall (4-36) and Rory McDowell (4-53).

Third-placed Fulwood and Broughton made it four wins on the spin at the weekend to stay five points off the top.

The reigning champions were 36-run winners over Thornton Cleveleys in a high-scoring encounter at Highfield.

Mark Smith (94) and Matthew Smith (91) both perished with three-figures in sight as F&B closed on 285-6.

Half-centuries from Jon Eade (58) and Daniel Howard (62) gave Cleveleys hope but five wickets from Matthew Rossiter put the skids on their run chase as they eventually closed on 249-9.

A magnificent century from Adam Parker was the platform behind Vernon Carus’ huge 184-run win over Freckleton.

Together with Ian Dunn (35), David Fisher (47) and James McDonagh (64), Parker helped Vernons post a huge 273-4.

In reply, Joe Allen took 5-14 as Freckleton were dimissed for 109. Richard Beesley top scored with 40.

Penwortham were well beaten by Torrisholme who had Chris Parry (98) to thank for their total of 236-9. In reply Graham Lee took 6-34 as Pen were dismissed for 115.

In the final match of the weekend, Eccleston were six wicket winners over Great Eccleston, who were bowled out for 166-8 with Thomas Wilkinson taking 4-33.

In reply, Michael Atkinson hit an unbeaten 58 and Thomas Wilkinson scored 44 as Eccleston breezed to victory with nine overs to spare.

Elsewhere, a strong bowling display saw Preston collect their second Northern League victory of the summer.

They beat Lancaster at Lune Road by four wickets in a game when bowlers were on top.

Lancaster batted first and were skittled out for just 59 in the 28th over.

Lukman Vahaluwala took 4-24 from a nine-over spell, while Jitendra Kumar and Sabbir Patel took three each.

Four home batsmen were out for ducks, skipper Ben Simm their top scorer with a knock of 20.

Preston did not have it all their own way as they looked to chase down their target.

They lost six wickets in their pursuit, finishing on 61-6 – Liam Moffatt took all six wickets.

Sajid Patel scored 19 and Yasin Patel 16, Kumar hitting the winning runs in the 15th over.

Leyland enjoyed their trip to the seaside, winning by eight wickets at Blackpool.

They invited their hosts to bat first and bowled them out for 83 in 30.2 overs.

At one point, Leyland had Blackpool at 38-6.

There was a brief rally from Blackpool in the middle order, Josh Boyne hitting 20 and Ben Howarth 13.

Karl Cross took 5-35, Ross Bretherton 3-22 and Will Jacques 2-22.

Leyland were 84-2 in reply, Henry Thompson striking an unbeaten 42 off 59 balls, with Pabasara Waduge scoring 33.

Chorley returned from their visit to Cumbria with a four-wicket victory against Barrow in the bag.

The home side elected to bat first after winning the toss and were 145 all out.

Ian Oakes took 4-33, Gayan Maneeshan weighing in with 3-13.

In reply, Chorley lost both openers cheaply but they picked up the pace through Will Moulton and Sri Lankan pro Maneeshan.

Moulton clubbed 66 off 63 balls, dispatching 11 fours and a six to the boundary.

There was a strong knock of 40 from Maneeshan, with him scoring 40 off 32.

Chorley clinched victory in the 29th over, reaching 146-6.

Morecambe were beaten by bottom club Penrith who drew level on points with them.

They put 127-9 on the board after being invited to bat first by their visitors.

Luke Pearson top scored with 31, Eddy Read adding 22.

They claimed three early wickets in Penrith’s reply, but Bhanuka Rajapaksa struck an unbeaten 73 to push the score along.

Penrith chased down their target in the 41st over.

Netherfield are the new leaders, their win over St Annes – coupled with defeat for Blackpool – sending them to the summit.

The Cumbrian side beat St Annes by seven wickets at Parkside Road.

Fleetwood beat Kendal by 35 runs at Broadwater, Neels Bergh hitting 60.