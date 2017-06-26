Victory sends Longridge top of the Palace Shield

Longridge returned to the summit of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield after beating Thornton Cleveleys.

Longridge returned to the summit of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield after beating Thornton Cleveleys.

Torrisholme batsman Chris Parry. Picture: Tony North

They won by six wickets at Illawalla, helped by a knock of 63 from James Whitehead.

Replying to Thornton’s 144 all out, opener Whitehead led from the front.

Longridge chased down their target in the 40th over, Luke Platt unbeaten on 20.

Rory McDowell had taken four wickets earlier for the visitors as they got on top of the Thornton batting.

Jonathan Millward and Matt Greenall claimed a pair apiece.

Garstang had gone into the weekend as leaders but were beaten by Great Eccleston in a thrilling clash at Hall Lane.

In a game when more than 400 runs were scored, Great Ecc were one-wicket winners.

Batting first, Garstang were 207 all out in 44.1 overs.

Skipper Mark Walling, batting at three, struck 50, while his brother Michael Walling weighed-in with 43.

Muhammed Imran-Sadiq claimed 4-15 from a short but effective spell of bowling for the hosts.

Great Ecc claimed the win with their last pair at the crease in the 38th over.

A fine knock of 47 from Joe Jeffries – batting at nine – had pushed them within close reach of their target.

Mohamed Nadeem had scored 42 higher up the order, while Ashfaque Patel hit 36.

Fulwood and Broughton moved into second place with a win over Freckleton.

After winning the toss, F&B invited Freck to bat and proceeded to bowl them out for 72 inside 30 overs.

Matthew Smith took 4-32 and Chris Brookes 2-12.

Andrew Hogarth was the home side’s top scorer with 20 but was forced to retire hurt.

F&B openers Rob Dingle and Amin Patel struck 31 and 29 respectively as the visitors claimed victory in the 14th over, posting 73-4.

Adam Parker was Vernon Carus’ century hero in their victory over Torrisholme at Boundary Meadow.

Parker clubbed 100 not out off just 73 deliveries in the nine-wicket win.

The opener’s ton featured seven sixes and nine fours, it helping Vernons post 152-1 in reply to Torrisholme’s 151-7.

Iain Burstow had struck an unbeaten 31 for the home side, with Chris Parry scoring the same before losing his wicket to Parker’s bowling.

Ben Llewellin took 4-58 off 14 overs.

Penwortham won their clash with Rufford by eight wickets.

They bowled Rufford out for 72 at Cousins Lane, then chased down their target in 17 overs, scoring 75-2.

Croston were nine-wicket winners against Eccleston at Westhead Road.

Eccleston batted first and were 130 all out, Josh Pope their top scorer with 30.

Croston lost only one wicket chasing victory, Ian Dickinson scoring nine fours on his way to an unbeaten 46, while Luke McQuade hit 40.