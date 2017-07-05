Stars celebrate Mawdesley’s 120th

Warren Hegg, Adam Hollioake and Mal Loye will be among the cricket stars from yesteryear strutting their stuff at Mawdesley Cricket Club this week.

The School Lane outfit will play host to a Twenty20 exhibition which will feature international greats of the past.

Former fast bowlers Stephen Harmison and Simon Jones will line up alongside ex-batting stars Owais Shah and Hollioake in the Professional Cricketers’ Association Masters XI against some of the area’s best club cricketers.

The match takes place on Friday, and is being held to celebrate the 120th anniversary of Mawdesley’s entry into league cricket in 1897.

It also follows the very successful game played against the PCA Masters XI in 2014 which marked the opening of the club’s new pavilion.

Richard Blakey, Paul Nixon, Alex Tudor and Ryan Sidebottom have also confirmed their attendance for a game against the Mawdesley Select XI, which will comprise players from Mawdesley, Rufford, Eccleston, Croston, Great Eccleston and Lytham Cricket Clubs.

Sidebottom is likely to spearhead the PCA Masters bowling attack, given that he is still playing for Yorkshire and last week took three wickets in their County Championship game against reigning champions Middlesex.

Shah, along with ex-Lancashire man Loye (above) will provide the batting base.

The team will be captained by Nixon, with over 1500 first class carer dismissals behind the stumps.

The match will start at 4.30pm and tickets can be bought in advance from the club by calling 01704 821867 or from the Spar Shop on New Street in the village for £10 adults and £5 for under-16s, or at the gate on the day of the match.