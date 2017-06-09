Ryan’s Morecambe are not too far away

Ryan Pearson believes his Morecambe side have shown what they can do in patches, with the Woodhill Lane men now needing to do it on a regular basis.

The 2015 champions have won just twice in the Northern Premier League so far this summer but the victories have come against fancied Leyland and Chorley.

Pearson’s men have been erratic but the batsman is nurturing a young side after the shock departures of former skipper Josh Dixon and wicketkeeper Lewis Edge to Netherfield shortly before the start of the season.

“We’re just inconsistent at the moment but that’s to be expected with a young side,” said Pearson, who takes his third-from-bottom side to fourth-placed St Annes this Saturday.

“It’s probably a couple of years too early for some of them but they’re doing a really good job in the circumstances.

“Early season the first three games were really close and we could have won all three.

“It’s very small margins at the moment.

“We’ve beaten two teams who have been top of the table and lost to the sides around us.

“We’re also scoring 250 with the bat or being bowled out for 90.

“That’s where we are at the moment.”

Morecambe’s fellow strugglers Preston face a tough task on Saturday when they host leaders Blackpool at West Cliff.

Fifth plays second when Chorley welcome Netherfield to Windsor Park while Leyland, third, host mid-table Barrow.

Elsewhere, Kendal and Lancaster meet at Shap Road with both sides looking to move towards the sharp end of the table and bottom side Penrith welcome Fleetwood.

NORTHERn LEAGUE: Chorley v Netherfield, Kendal v Lancaster, Leyland v Barrow, Penrith v Fleetwood, Preston v Blackpool, St Annes v Morecambe.

LCB KNOCKOUT: (Sunday) Chorley v Burnley, Leyland v Lostock, Longridge v Nelson, Ormskirk v Vernon Carus.