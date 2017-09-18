Shield of dreams at last for Garstang

Garstang have won the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield title for the first time.

They confirmed top spot with victory against Croston, however the silverware had in reality been put in the bag a week earlier.

The win at Westhead Road officially completed the job, a fine achievement for the Riverside outfit who joined the Palace Shield in 1970.

Garstang put their hosts in to bat after winning the toss, Danny Gilbert doing much damage with the ball.

Gilbert took seven wickets, tearing through the top order to post figures of 7-22 from 14 overs.

Coen Oosthuysen claimed the other three wickets as Croston were 63 all out.

Stephen Langton was the home side’s top scorer with a knock of 27.

In reply, Garstang knocked off the runs in 17 overs, closing on 69-2.

Skipper Mark Walling hit an unbeaten 29, with Michael Walling adding 26.

Fulwood and Broughton, the 2016 champions, finished runners-up.

They closed their season with a six-wicket win against Torrisholme.

Having bowled out the home side for 107, F&B chased their target by posting 108-4. Longridge won on their visit to Freckleton, a low scoring affair at Bush Lane.

Having been asked to bat first, Freck were 92 all out in 34 overs.

Opener Andrew Hogarth top scored with 21, with James Richardson hitting 16.

Matt Greenall and Rory McDowell both took three wickets for Longridge, with Ian Simpson collecting two.

Longridge did not have it all their own way in reply, with five of their top six batsman out for single figures.

Simpson, batting at seven, pushed them on with a fine unbeaten knock of 45.

They clinched the win in the 42nd over, having put 94-7 on the board.

Great Eccleston squeezed home to victory in their Hall Lane clash with Penwortham.

They won by one wicket, their last pair seeing them home and hosed.

Penwortham batted first and were 148-9 from 45 overs.

Alex Ryding top scored with 57 at the top of the order .

In reply, Great Ecc were 149-9, Phil Booth hitting an unbeaten 56.

Eccleston won by three wickets at Thornton Cleveleys.

They bowled Thornton out for 85, five wickets being taken by Thomas Wilkinson.

In reply, Eccleston were 86-8.