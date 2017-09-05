Second spot still in sight for Leyland

Have your say

Leyland beat Fleetwood by 35 runs at Fox Lane to keep alive their hopes of finishing runners-up.

Dave Makinson’s men are unable to retain their Northern Premier League title with Netherfield already clinching top spot.

But they could still take second as they head into the final weekend against Penrith.

Batting first, the hosts were 130-7, Kurtis Watson hitting an unbeaten 43.

In reply, Fleetwood were bowled out for 95.

They lost their top five batsmen cheaply, before the middle order dug in for the visitors.

Joe Bell struck 32, that knock including four fours.

Andrew Makinson took 3-23, Karl Cross 3-16, while Ross Bretherton collected two wickets.

Euxton gave their survival hopes a shot in the arm on Saturday by beating Ribblesdale League Section B leaders Padiham at Balshaw Park.

The hosts bowled Padiham out for 150 on the penultimate ball of the innings, which saw Matt Deyzel top score with 53 midway through the batting order.

The substitute professional, deputising for the league’s leading wicket taker Brady Barends, who was away on Africa Cup duty, hit six boundaries in his 41-ball knock.

Captain Phil Haggerty (17), Nathan Whitehead (15), Michael Webb (14) and Jimmy Gray (10) also managed double figures for Padiham.

The hosts then did enough to get their noses over the line with an over-and-a-half to spare, despite Deyzel’s best efforts with the ball.

The South African all-rounder, who has represented Derbyshire, took 4-58 from a 15-over spell.

Mohsin Khan’s unbeaten knock of 56 had a big say on the outcome of the fixture in the end, as did Euxton captain Andrew Winrow’s 38, having opened the batting.

Brinscall lost by five wickets at home to Cherry Tree, despite Sam MacLachlan hitting 56 in their 175-9, as visiting pro Ralph Bogogo hit 85 for Tree in their reply.

Adlington’s first XI produced another disappointing performance losing to Astley Bridge by 50 runs on Saturday.

Although restricting the visitors to 155-9, the Adlington bowlers, apart from Jack Shovelton, failed to impress.

In two spells of seven overs each, Shovelton took 5-25.

Professional Majeed and Iain Critchley were unable to exert their usual control, and batsmen Rashid, de Silva and Mills all made useful contributions. The fielding was sloppy, allowing several overthrows and chances put down.

A clearly injured Majeed opened the batting with Jon Howells, but was dismissed in the third over.

Adlington were never in the game. A spell of 10 overs in mid innings produced only five runs, including the benefit of a no ball, a wide and a leg bye.

Wickets were also lost to part-time bowler Puda, who finished with the unlikely figures of 4-44 in 22 overs of which seven were maidens.

Again the lbw decisions went against Adlington, four in all, but when the eighth wicket fell at 62 in the 34th over, Adlington were facing a heavy defeat.

However, youngster Andrew Leyland (12 not out) and Adrian van Rensburg (22) put together a ninth wicket stand of 41 taking the game into the last over. Unfortunately, both wickets fell in the final over to Lane, another of Astley’s part-time bowlers.

The second XI had a weekend off due to Tonge’s inability to raise a second XI, a worrying sign for the future.

The penultimate games of the season see the 1st XI travelling the short distance to Blackrod, and the second XI at home to Eagley.