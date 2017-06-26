Preston’s Patel puts Fleetwood in a spin

A magnificent bowling performance by Sabbir Patel got Preston out of jail in their home match against Fleetwood on Saturday at West Cliff.

Defending a lowly score of 114, Patel spun his team to victory as the visitors floundered in reply, eventually being dismissed for 91 off 33.3 overs.

Patel’s mesmerising spell saw him take 6-17 off 14 overs and he was given some superb support by Lukman Vahaluwala, who finished with 4-40 off 11.3 overs.

Only four Fleetwood batsmen reached double figures with James Wilson top scoring with 25.

Earlier Preston’s batsmen had struggled with the conditions as Neels Bergh took 5-32 and Sam Bell 3-27. Sajid Patel scored 28 and Irshad Desai hit 34.

Leyland remain firmly in the title hunt after they comprehensively defeated Lancaster at the Stanning Memorial Ground.

A fine knock of 80 from Pabasara Waduge set the home side up for a big total after they had been inserted in to bat.

The Sri Lankan professional struck nine fours and one six as Leyland posted a sizeable 210-5. Hamza Khan came in from the second team and batted well for his 30.

In the visitors’ reply, Steven Pallett – another player called up from the second string – took 3-39 as Lancaster were dismissed for 136. Kieran Moffat top scored with 39.

It was certainly a day for the bowlers at Windsor Park as Chorley managed to squeeze home against Blackpool in a low-scoring affair.

Edwin Moulton (4-21) and James Lee (4-34) ripped through the visitors card as they were dimissed for a paltry 77 from 27 overs.

However, Jamie Thomson (5-18) and guest South African pro Grant Thomson (3-37) bowled Blackpool back into contention, but the home side edged to victory with two wickets to spare, with Gayan Maneeshan f inishing unbeaten on 18.

Elsewhere, Netherfield remain clear at the top of the table after they cruised to a seven-wicket win over Morecambe at home.

Viraj Bhati struck a half-century as the home were dismissed for 148 in the 49th over.

Nathan Chambers and Tom Williamson took three-wickets apiece.

An unbeaten 55 of 58 balls from John Huck ensured Netherfield were never in any trouble in reply.

St Annes moved up to fifth after getting the better of Barrow at Vernon Road. Matthew Grindley took 6-37 as Barrow were dismissed for 162.

An excellent half-century from Gurman Bains and an unbeaten 31 from Tom Higson guided the home side to victory.

In the final match of the weekend, Penrith (114-6) were four-wicket victors over Kendal (109 ao).