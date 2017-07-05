Frustration as the weather is the winner

It’s always frustrating when the weather puts paid to game of cricket, especially when it’s delicately poised.

And frustration was the overriding sentiment at Lancaster on Saturday as Chorley’s victory bid against the struggling hosts was washed away by the late afternoon curtain of drizzle which swept in off the Lune estuary and refused to budge.

To be honest, it hadn’t up to then been a game of great quality as on a greenish, helpful wicket, the bowlers were on top for the majority of the day and some average batting aided their efforts.

But there was still plenty to play for with Lancaster having struggled to 41 for 4 in pursuit of a modest victory target of 97. Any one of four results were still possible at that point, but sadly the elements had the final say, and that was that.

There had been little to suggest the weather would turn so nasty when play had begun on a bright but breezy afternoon with Chorley quickly rocked by the early dismissals of Jack Bentham and Will Moulton.

Pro Gayan Maneeshan and Ed Moulton engineered a recovery, though they rode their luck at times.

And when the latter went with the score on 48, a mini collapse followed.

Stand in skipper Kyle Dixon and Andy Flear played sensibly to once more edge the visiting upwards.

But once they fell, the tail failed to wag and Chorley were dismissed for 96.

Lancaster are not the strongest batting side and the suspicion that the visitors might have enough on the board was strengthened when Ed Moulton struck two early blows, and Jim Lee chipped in with a wicket to reduce the hosts to 15 for 3.

However, they had slowly recovered and the outcome was in the balance when a second rain interruption proved permanent and each side had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Chorley now hope to return to winning ways when they host improving Penrith at Windsor Park on Saturday.

The rain also hampered results in the Palace Shield with Premier Division sides Eccleston and Croston’s games abandoned.

Division One trio Hoghton, White Coppice and Withnell Fold also failed to beat the elements.